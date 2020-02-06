Full Year 2019 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Kristina WillgÃ¥rd - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay. Good morning, everybody. It seems like we have had some problems with, of course, the technology here, and you couldn't hear us with that information. But most welcome to this telephone conference in AddLife. We will now present the Q4 figures to all of you. My name is Kristina WillgÃ¥rd, and I'm the CEO here.



Martin Almgren - AddLife AB(publ)-CFO



My name is Martin Almgren, and I am CFO.



Kristina WillgÃ¥rd - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



And we are very pleased to report the fourth quarter where we see strong growth in the full group. We have a growth of 44% in net sales this quarter, and net sales ended up close to SEK 1 billion. We see a strong growth in both business areas, and the growth comes mainly from our acquisitions.



EBITA strengthened a lot in the quarter. We came