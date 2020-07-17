Jul 17, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Kristina WillgÃ¥rd - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO
My name is Kristina WillgÃ¥rd, and I am the CEO of AddLife.
Martin Almgren - AddLife AB(publ)-CFO
Hello. My name is Martin Almgren, and I'm CFO of AddLife.
Kristina WillgÃ¥rd - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO
We are very happy today to present to you our second quarter report, which was a very strong quarter for us. In AddLife, we have a fantastic mission, and that is to improve people's lives by being a leading actor within the field of Life Science. And that has felt extremely meaningful in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you look at the quarter result, we had a very strong quarter. We have an all-time high quarter both to sales and to results. The demand has been mainly driven from the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a product portfolio that has been very strong in these times,
Half Year 2020 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...