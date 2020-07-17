Half Year 2020 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

My name is Kristina WillgÃ¥rd, and I am the CEO of AddLife.



Hello. My name is Martin Almgren, and I'm CFO of AddLife.



We are very happy today to present to you our second quarter report, which was a very strong quarter for us. In AddLife, we have a fantastic mission, and that is to improve people's lives by being a leading actor within the field of Life Science. And that has felt extremely meaningful in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



If you look at the quarter result, we had a very strong quarter. We have an all-time high quarter both to sales and to results. The demand has been mainly driven from the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a product portfolio that has been very strong in these times,