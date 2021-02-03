Full Year 2020 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Kristina WillgÃ¥rd - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, everybody, and most welcome to our year-end report presentation for the fourth quarter 2020. And in the room, as said, it's me, Kristina WillgÃ¥rd, and we also have Martin Almgren, our CFO here. Next page, please. If we start to look at the highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020, I must say that we end this year with an extremely strong fourth quarter. We have very strong sales, and we have, I must say, even stronger EBITA.



Our companies have done a fantastic job, both in this last quarter of 2020, but actually throughout the full year 2020 to create business and to respond to the customer needs that has come during this year, which is an exceptional year in many cases.

