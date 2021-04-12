AddLife AB acquires Healthcare 21 Group Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Kristina Willgard - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO
Hi, everybody, and most welcome to this short presentation. We are very proud today at AddLife because we have today announced a fantastic acquisition of Healthcare 21, and we would love you to hear a few words about this acquisition that we have done today. We can change the slide.
I just wanted to show -- this is me, Kristina Willgard, who is presenting together with Tara Kearney, our CEO at Healthcare 21. Yes, somewhere in this call, Tara.
Tara Kearney -
Yes.
Kristina Willgard - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO
Yes. You will come in the presentation and tell everybody a little bit more about Healthcare 21, which I think is good then you can ask questions directly to Tara. Please.
Okay. So this week is, for us, quite differently. It's not normally that we, at AddLife, do 2 large acquisitions within a week. Actually, in the autumn, 1st of October, I
