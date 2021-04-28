Q1 2021 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristina Willgard - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



So hello, everybody. I think it's now 10:00 o'clock, and we will start this presentation about the interim report for AddLife. Before we start, I would like to inform you that we will record this presentation, and we are trying to mute you everybody, so we manage with that. And I also would like, if you don't want to be part of this sort of the recording, you can also hide your video, so you will not be seen at the same time on the sort of the film that we are now doing for this presentation.



And I can hear, it's a lot of people coming in right now.



Unidentified Participant -



(foreign language)



Kristina Willgard - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



So it's actually 10:01, at least on my phone, so let's start. And I wish you all most welcome to this meeting with AddLife. We did a release this morning of our Q1 report.



My name is Kristina Willgard. I'm