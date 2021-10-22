Nine Months 2021 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristina Willgard - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Most welcome to this meeting where we will present the September quarterly results for AddLife. And today, this morning, we released our report and it's a report that we are very proud of. I think we all know that the last year has been a very strong year for AddLife. And of course, the comparisons for all our business is very tough, but nevertheless, we are very proud of what we have achieved in this third quarter.



So looking into some highlights, we can say it's a strong quarter. We had continuously strong COVID sales within our Labtech business, but more or less just SEK 10 million of sales of COVID-related products in our MedTech business. So overall, the growth in this quarter is driven, of course, by the larger acquisitions in the second quarter.



As many of you know, the third quarter is seasonally the weakest quarter for us and has been so for many, many years. July and August, normally very weak months, low activity within health care. And I would say this summer is no