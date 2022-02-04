Q4 2021 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Kristina Willgard - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO
So welcome everybody. The time is now 10:00 and I am now delighted today to present the fourth quarter report of 2021 and full year figures for AddLife. And I think today is a very difficult day for -- from a personal view, but I think also on the stock market to be frank. But let's end with that discussion in this meeting.
I first would like to present the figures for this year and for the fourth quarter. And to summarize 2021, I would say it is really a successful year. 2021 is the year when we really did the big expansion within Europe. We have had -- we have made 7 acquisitions, 2 of them, of course, are closed now in 2022, but the other 5 have been closed during the year.
So totally, with these acquisitions, we will add approximately SEK 3.3 billion in sales. But that is part of the growth. Another part of the growth is, of course, what we do organically. And I think during the year, we have had a strong sales and a very strong EBITA growth as well. As you know, this year is
