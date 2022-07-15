Q2 2022 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristina Willgard - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello. I would like to welcome you, everybody, to today's investor presentation, to AddLife. It's 10:00, so I think it's time to open up presentation for some 20 minutes. And then of course, we are open to do any Q&As.



I am the speaker today, Kristina Willgard, the CEO; and in the room, will also have our new CFO, Christina Rubenhag. But I will try to do also all the financials today, but if you have any specific question, she will be available to answer those in depth.



So we have today released a report with a headline, A Quarter in Change. And I think that's what we all have seen happen in this quarter, just as we have expected. The COVID sales would decrease one day because we knew that pandemic will sort of fade out, and that actually happened this year in Q2. What is -- when you compare quarter-to-quarter, we realized that the comparison quarter Q2 2021 was the strongest record quarter we have had when it comes to COVID sales. So we see a big drop, of course, in COVID sales