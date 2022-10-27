Q3 2022 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Fredrik Dalborg - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the AddLife Third Quarter Conference Call. Presenting today will be Christina Rubenhag, CFO; and myself, Fredrik Dalborg, the CEO since September.



So let's get started with the presentation where we go through some of the highlights. The quarter and the first 9 months of the year, and then we'll open up for questions after that.



So the third quarter was really a growth in a changing market. We saw a growth of 14% in the business, which is pretty strong. We did see, of course, a significant and expected growth in the COVID sales. But as expected and planned, this was compensated by acquired growth. Looking at the organic growth, it was 2% for the quarter. And on the Medtech side, we saw that the organic growth and margins were a little bit lower than expected and primarily driven by low surgery activity during the summer months. We'll get into more of that detail later on.



So the COVID sales dropped by about 50% compared to the same