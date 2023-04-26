Q1 2023 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Fredrik Dalborg - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the AddLife first quarter presentation. This morning, we will take you through the slide presentation and then open up for questions afterwards. And as always, if we don't have time for every question, don't hesitate to reach out to us for follow-up questions after the call.



I'm very happy to announce the fact that AddLife is starting the year in a very strong way. For a long time now, AddLife has been positioning the company for an expected recovery in the health care system after the pandemic. During the first quarter, we have seen this expected development happen in a significant way. Surgical procedures have been increasing all across Europe. And with that, we can see a strong organic growth of 13% in the Medtech business area and 10% in Labtech. On top of that, we see the margin development in a positive trend, supported by significant volumes, but also product mix and an efficient price management.



Looking at COVID-19, this may be the last