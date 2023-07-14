Q2 2023 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Fredrik Dalborg - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the AddLife Second Quarter Presentation. Thank you for spending some time with us here in the middle of the summer. We will take you through a presentation talking about how the performance is looking in the different parts of the business as well as some of the numbers. And after the presentation, we will open up for questions. So we will start now with a description of the development in the market. And then Christina, our CFO, will share some of the numbers with you.



We will dive right into the numbers, and we are happy to share with you the fact that AddLife continued to grow in a very, very strong during the second quarter. So the strong development is true in all parts of the business, and we achieved a 14% revenue growth. The organic growth currency adjusted was 9% in Labtech and 8% in Medtech. Increased activity in the elective surgery sector continues. We see that the health care systems all over Europe are continuously very active. However, a significant