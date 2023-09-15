AddLife AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 15, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Helena Nordman-Knutson -



Welcome. Welcome to AddLife's Capital Markets Day. My name is Helena Nordman-Knutson, and I will be your host this morning. We will start off with a presentation by our President and CEO, Fredrik Dalborg, who will give you an overview of the current state of the company. He will talk about the overall business model, the market and growth drivers as well as the diversified portfolio and the company's current priorities and actions. After that, our CFO, Christina Rubenhag, will present a deep dive into the figures and discuss both the P&L and the balance sheet with an in-depth presentation on organic growth, profitability, net debt and cash flow. There will also be a presentation by Peter Simonsbacka, our CCO, on performance management and some of the tools and the approach AddLife has to drive performance within the group.



After Peter's presentation, we will have the opportunity to listen to CEO, Karin Fischer, supported by Mattias Bengtsson from Biolin, describing how AddLife's business model is turned into practice. We will round up this morning before the