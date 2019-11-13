Q3 2019 ADO Properties SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Ran Laufer - ADO Properties S.A. - Former CEO



Thank you, Ulya. Dear all, on behalf of ADO Properties and the entire management team, I would like to welcome you to today's combined third quarter results and analyst call. Together with me today are, for the first time, Eyal Merdler, our CFO; and Eran Amir, COO, who joined us on October 1.



Today, we would like to provide you with an update on the new management team, the third quarter figures, our stance on the Berlin Mietendeckel, the recent disposal to Gewobag and our guidance for the remainder of the year. As usual, the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



Since October 1, Eyal joined us from ADO Group as CFO, where he brings with him years of financial experience. His last position as the CFO of ADO Group brings load of ADO