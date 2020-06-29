Jun 29, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the analyst and investor call in which ADO Properties will give background information on the acquisition of Consus. Presenters today are Thierry Beaudemoulin and Maximilian Rienecker, the co-CEOs of ADO Properties. As we will be using the webcast system for questions, please feel free to start submitting your questions from the start of the presentation. If you don't have the webcast details to hand, they are available in the press releases from earlier today. (Operator Instructions) This call will be recorded and made available at the company's website after the call.
I would now like to hand over to Maximilian Rienecker.
Maximilian Rienecker - ADO Properties S.A. - Co-CEO & Director
Thank you, and good morning. Thank you all for joining our presentation on the acquisition of Consus. As you know, buying new assets below market values via acquisition of developers is the most attractive to long-term investors like us. Consus is not only the leading developer in Germany, but also has a unique portfolio with 100% of its
ADO Properties S.A., Consus Real Estate AG - M&A Call Transcript
Jun 29, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...