Half Year 2020 ADO Properties SA Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, and thank you all for joining us today. It has been 2 months since the announcement of our successful EUR 457 million rights issue. And during today's presentation, we will discuss our resilient set of first half 2020 results and the various