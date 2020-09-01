Sep 01, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the analyst and investor presentation for the half 1 2020 results for ADO Properties. Our presenters today are Maximilian Rienecker and Thierry Beaudemoulin, co-CEOs of the group.
As we will be using the webcast system for questions, please feel free to start submitting your questions from the start of the presentation. The link to the webcast is available in the press release from yesterday. (Operator Instructions) If you are unable to join the webcast, you can access the presentation from ADO's website. This call will also be recorded and made available at the company's website after the call.
I would now like to hand over to Maximilian Rienecker. Max, please go ahead.
Maximilian Rienecker - ADLER Real Estate AG - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board
Thank you, and thank you all for joining us today. It has been 2 months since the announcement of our successful EUR 457 million rights issue. And during today's presentation, we will discuss our resilient set of first half 2020 results and the various
Half Year 2020 ADO Properties SA Earnings Call Transcript
