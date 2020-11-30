Q3 2020 Adler Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Heiko Imiela - ADLER Group S.A. - Communications Adviser



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Analyst and Investor Presentation for the Quarter 3 2020 Results for the Adler Group. Our presenters today are Maximilian Rienecker, and Thierry Beaudemoulin, co-CEOs of the group.



(Operator Instructions) The link to the webcast is available in the press release from yesterday. (Operator Instructions) This conference will be recorded and made available at the company's website after the call.



I would now like to hand over to Maximilian Rienecker. Max, please go ahead.



Maximilian Rienecker - ADLER Real Estate AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you all for joining us here today. Today marks the introduction of our new brand, the ADLER Group. The publication of our Q3 2020 results earlier today is also the first time in which we fully consolidate our stake in Consus Real Estate, bringing the combined total assets to EUR 14.6 billion. By joining forces, we have clearly embarked on a journey of realizing future growth, and we'll focus on a