Q4 2020 Adler Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2021

Heiko Imiela - Adler Group S.A. - Communications Adviser



Good afternoon, and welcome to the analyst and investor presentation for the full year 2020 results of Adler Group S.A. Our presenters today are Maximilian Rienecker and Thierry Beaudemoulin, Co-CEOs of Adler Group.



I'd now like to hand over to Maximilian Rienecker.



Maximilian Rienecker - ADLER Real Estate AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, and thank you all for joining us here today. We would like to use today to reflect on what has been a turbulent year, a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic affected the daily lives of so many. With the current number of COVID cases increasing again, and our Chancellor,