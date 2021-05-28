Q1 2021 Adler Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and welcome to the analyst and investor presentation for the Q1 2021 results of Adler Group S.A. Presenters today are Mr. Maximilian Rienecker; and Mr. Thierry Beaudemoulin, Co-CEOs of Adler Group. (Operator Instructions)



The link to the webcast is available on the website under Financial Calendar section. (Operator Instructions) Today's presentation is available for download via the icon on the left-hand side of your screen. If you are unable to join the webcast, you can access the presentation from Adler Group's website. This call will also be recorded and made available on the company's website after the call.



I would now like to hand over to Maximilian Rienecker. Max, please go ahead.



Maximilian Rienecker - ADLER Real Estate AG - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, and thank you all for joining us here today. And welcome to the earnings call of Adler Group for the first quarter '21. We would like to use today to reflect on main events of a very successful first quarter 2021.



Through the acquisition of