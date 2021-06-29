Adler Group SA Corporate Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Peter Maser - Adler Group S.A. - Independent Chairman of the Board



(foreign language) Dear shareholders, on behalf of the entire Board, I would like to welcome you to this presentation following the 2021 AGM of Adler Group S.A. In light of the exceptional circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and in application of Article 1 of the Luxembourg Law of September 23, 2020, on measures concerning the holding of meetings in companies and other legal entities as amended, the company held its Annual General Meeting earlier today in a nonphysical manner. Shareholders were permitted to exercise their rights at the AGM exclusively by appointing a special proxy holder designated by the company. Therefore, we would like to give this presentation now instead of the presentation, which we would have ordinarily given at the general meeting and also to report briefly on the outcome of the AGM.



Before we start, I would briefly like to look back on what has been a moving year. Clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the daily lives of many. We are fortunate to find ourselves amidst a very resilient real