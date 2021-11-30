Q3 2021 Adler Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the analyst and investor presentation for the third quarter 2021 results of Adler Group S.A. Presenters today are Maximilian Rienecker and Thierry Beaudemoulin, Co-CEOs of Adler Group. Today's presentation is available for download via the icon on the left-hand side of your screen. If you are unable to join the webcast, you can access the presentation from Adler Group's website. The call is also being recorded and made available at the company's website after the call. I would now like to hand over to Maximilian Rienecker. Please go ahead, Max.



Maximilian Rienecker - ADLER Real Estate AG - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, operator. I hope all of you are doing well in light of the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing throughout Europe. Today, we intend to keep the presentation somewhat shorter than usual as most of the transformational news were already covered and released over the course of October.



Now let's start on Page 3 of the presentation. Looking at Adler's operational