Adler Group SA Investor Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Maximilian Rienecker - ADLER Real Estate AG - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you all for joining this call now. So today, we would like to provide you with more color on the 2 milestone agreements we have signed with LEG and then open up for any Q&A.



We had hoped that we would have been able to announce these transactions together with our Q3 results and to have the opportunity to share the positive news with you and the market. But the finalization of the agreement was still ongoing during our earnings call the day before.



We are very conscious that our investors and other stakeholders have awaited an update on the progress of this transaction and also the Q3 result Q&A. But you will appreciate that for legal reasons, we were not able to do so, and therefore, we decided that it would make more sense to do another call post signing and to also address any questions that may exist.



We would also like to extend our apologies to the investors and research analysts that have reached out to us yesterday and the day before. We would