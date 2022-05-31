Q1 2022 Adler Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Gundolf Moritz - Adler Group S.A. - Head of IR



Thank you, Francine. Yes. Good morning, everyone. My name is Gundolf Moritz, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Adler Group. I would like to welcome you to our Q1 2022 results presentation. With me today are Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO of Adler Group; and Stefan Kirsten, Chairman of the Board. Thierry will guide you through today's presentation. Afterwards, Stefan will sum up on recent governmental developments and will be available for questions on governance, audit and the like.



At the end of the presentation, we have reserved time for Q&A session where Stefan and Thierry will answer your questions. As we are not in the same room, please be tolerant with us by guiding the questions to the respective speaker. This call will be recorded and made available on