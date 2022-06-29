Adler Group SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 29, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Artur Stefan Kirsten - Adler Group S.A. - Chairman of the Board



Dear shareholders, (foreign language). On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I welcome you to this presentation following the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Adler Group S.A. We meet in truly exceptional times, both for the economy and society as well as for our company, the Adler Group.



Amongst others, there are 2 aspects I wish to share with you at the beginning. First, in the light of the exceptional circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and in application of Article 1 of the Luxembourg Law of 23 September 2020 as amended by the Luxembourg Law of 17 December 2021, on measures concerning the holding of meetings in companies and in other legal entities as amended, the company held its Annual General Meeting today in a nonphysical manner.



Shareholders who have committed to exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting exclusively by appointing a special proxy holder designated by the company. Therefore, we would like to give this presentation now instead of a presentation which we would have ordinarily