Q4 2022 Adler Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome and thank you for joining the Adler Group Full Year 2022 Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) And I would now like to turn the conference over to Gundolf Moritz, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Gundolf Moritz - Adler Group S.A. - Head of IR



Yes. Thank you, Francie, and good morning to everyone. So with me today are Stefan Kirsten, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. Next to me is Thomas Echelmeyer, CFO; and next to Stefan is Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO. All 3 will guide you of today's presentation. At the end of the presentation, we have reserved time for a Q&A where Stefan, Thierry and Thomas will answer any questions you may have.



Please note that this call will be recorded and made available on the company's website after the call, if it is not already on the website.



I would now like to hand over to Stefan. Please go ahead.



Artur Stefan Kirsten - Adler Group S.A. - Chairman of the Board



Gundolf, thank you.