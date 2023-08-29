Q2 2023 Adler Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Gundolf Moritz - Adler Group S.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us here today for our Q2 Results Presentation. As said, my name is Gundolf Moritz and I'm heading Investor Relations. With me are Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO of Adler Group; and Thomas Echelmeyer, CFO. Both will guide you through today's presentation, which you can find on our website as well. At the end of the presentation, we have reserved time for a Q&A session where management will answer any questions you may have. Please note that this call will be recorded and made available under the company's website after the call.



With this, I would like now to hand over to Thierry. Please go ahead.



Thierry Jean-Francois Beaudemoulin - Adler Real Estate AG - CEO, COO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Gundolf. First of all, I would like to thank everybody for joining us here today. Before updating you on our strategy, let me first introduce Hubertus Kobe. Hubertus has been appointed as Chief Restructuring Officer and has a