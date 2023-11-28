Q3 2023 Adler Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Gundolf Moritz Adler Group SA-Head of IR



Good morning and thank you all for joining us today. My name is Gundolf Moritz, and I am heading Financial Communications for Adler Group. With me are Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO and Thomas Echelmeyer, CFO who will guide you through today's presentation.



At the end of the presentation, we have reserved time for a Q&A session to answer any questions you may have. Please note that this call will be recorded and made available on the company's website after the call. I would now like to hand over to Thierry. Thierry, please go ahead.



Thierry Beaudemoulin Adler Group SA-CEO



Thank you, Gundolf. First of all, I would like to thank everybody for joining us here today. I would like to start today's presentation with a brief update on our strategy as well as an update on the considerable progress achieved within any of our five strategic pillars. Before I do so, please allow me to put our accelerated progress in context.



Over the past months, the German real estate market continues to be more