Ondo InsurTech PLC Investor Webinar Transcript

I will now hand over to Craig Foster, Founder and CEO, to open the presentation. Please go ahead.



Craig Foster - Ondo InsurTech Plc - Founder & CEO



Hi, everyone. Thank you for taking time out of your day today to join us for our annual results investor presentation. My name's Craig Foster. I'm the CEO of Ondo Plc. I'm joined on the call today with our CFO, Kevin Withington, who's going to join us for the Q&A session.



The agenda for today is quite straightforward. As we are, relatively, a new stock to the London Stock Exchange and we are still unknown to many, we will start with a simple company overview for the start of the session. Then, we'll take a look at the results to the 12 months ending March 31. And then, we'll talk about some of the post-period updates and the outlook for the company going forward, followed by a Q&A.



So to