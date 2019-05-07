Q1 2019 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to the Alm. Brand Interim Report First Quarter of 2019. (Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand the floor to our host, CEO, SÃ¸ren Boe Mortensen. Please begin.



SÃ¸ren Boe Mortensen - Alm. Brand A/S-CEO&Member of Management Board



Good morning and welcome to the presentation of the result for Q1 for the Alm. Brand Group. If we look at the total result for the first quarter, we can see that the pretax profit came out with a DKK 225 million, that is clearly ahead what our expectation had been. If we look at the Non-life side, we came out with DKK 195 million in result, with combined ratio as strong as 84.4%. And the Life came also better out than expected with DKK 29 million in profit. And the banking came out with DKK 16 million, aligned with expectation, DKK 16 million in profit for the bank activities.



With DKK 225 million in profit totaling (technical difficulty)



of 19% before tax in return of the equity on annual basis. With the result for the first