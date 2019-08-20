Half Year 2019 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
SÃ¸ren Boe Mortensen - Alm. Brand A/S-CEO&Member of Management Board
Good morning and welcome to the presentation of the result for Alm. Brand group for Q2 and for the first half year 2019.
For 2019, we came out with a profit of DKK 145 million. That is a little bit better than expected. The Non-Life business came out with DKK 122 million with a combined ratio, 89.9%. The Life came out with DKK 21 million and the Banking came out with DKK 15 million. All in all, aligned with the expectations when we look at the result.
If you look at the Q2 generally, then we can see that the return on the equity for Q2 had been on level, more than 12%, which is quite decent still. And the impact from the Q2 had give us a review on the full year guidance, up with DKK 50 million.
The Q2 had been
