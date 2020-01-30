Q4 2019 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join me on this call at the Alm. Brand full results for '19. I'm here today with the Head of Investor Relations, Lars Holm; and Senior Investor Relations Officer, Mikael Bo Larsen.



We have this morning announced our results, and I will, of course, guide you through this. But more importantly, we have also announced major changes to our company and our strategic agenda, which will define the road map for our future development. I'm very excited about this and, therefore, I will spend a fair part of this presentation giving you some insights into our new plan. But first, please turn to Slide 2 where I will comment on the fourth quarter and the full year.



