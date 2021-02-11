Full Year 2020 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Lars Holm - Alm. Brand A/S-First VP&Senior VP of IR



Yes, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. My name is Lars Holm from Investor Relations in Alm. Brand, and I'm sitting here together with CEO, Rasmus Werner Nielsen; and Senior IR Officer, Mikael Bo Larsen, and we are ready to present to you our Q4 results for 2020.



As always, we are going to make a short presentation of the results. And then afterwards, we will be ready to answer any questions you may have. And with this short introduction, I will leave the floor to you, Rasmus.



Rasmus Werner Nielsen - Alm. Brand A/S-CEO&Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Lars. Good afternoon, and thank you for taking the time to join us on this call on the Alm. Brand's result for the full year results 2020. Certainly, I'm very satisfied with the result that we have delivered and the progress we have done in the past year. In a year,