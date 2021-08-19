Q2 2021 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Alm. Brand Interim Report First Half Year of 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present Rasmus Werner Nielsen. Sir, Please go ahead.



Rasmus Werner Nielsen - Alm. Brand A/S-CEO&Member of the Management Board



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join us on this call on the Alm. Brand results for the second quarter of '21. With me today I have our CFO, Andreas Ruben Madsen; and Head of Investor Relations, Mikael Bo Larsen.



It is a strong set of results that we have announced today that demonstrates that we are successfully executing on the things that we have planned. We have had a very busy agenda in the second quarter of the year, and we have spent a vast amount of both time and resources on the process leading to successful bid for Codan. This is indeed a very big thing for us that will transform our Company and define our road map for years to come.



But we have still been able to maintain a strong focus on executing on the