Q3 2021 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Rasmus Werner Nielsen - Alm. Brand A/S-CEO&Member of the Management Board



Good morning, and thank you for taking time to join us on our call on the Alm. Brand's results for the third quarter of 2021. I'm here with Andreas Madsen, our CFO; and Mikael Bo Larsen, our Chief of Investor Relations.



Alm. Brand had a strong quarter. And today, we have posted a set of results that demonstrates that the underlying non-life business continues to improve as we successfully implement changes and strengthen our business across the full value chain. This quarter reflects both that we have maintained a strong focus on the day-to-day business and that we have successfully completed some of the important steps that prepare us for the acquisition of Codan. This quarter, these steps include the obtaining of the rating of our company and,