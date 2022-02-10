Q4 2021 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Alm. Brand's Interim Report Fourth Quarter of 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Rasmus Werner Nielsen, CEO. Please begin your meeting.



Rasmus Werner Nielsen - Alm. Brand A/S-CEO&Member of the Management Board



Good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join us on our call on the Alm. Brand's results for the full year of '21. For me, this is the quarterly report #10 that I'm presenting. It has been an exciting period and we made meaningful strategic changes to the company that will define the road map ahead of us for the years to come. But I'm also happy that we have maintained a strong focus on the day-to-day business. And during the year, we have continued to press forward our work to further strengthen our business.



Again, we have had a good quarter with strong earnings, and thus, we have reached a full year result that demonstrates that the underlying Non-life business continues to improve as we successfully implement changes across the full value