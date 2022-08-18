Q2 2022 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Rasmus Werner Nielsen - Alm. Brand A/S-CEO - EVP of Insurance Non-Life & Member of the Management Board



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join us of our call on the Alm. Brand Group's result for the second quarter of 2022. As usual, I have with me today our CFO, Andreas; and our IR team with Mads and Mikael.



This morning, we have published our first consolidated set of numbers that includes Codan, not for the full quarter, but for the 2 months, May and June. I've been looking forward to this, and I'm excited that we now, for the first time, can provide a detailed picture of what the operational performance looks like for the group. This, of course, means that it's a little