Q2 2023 ALM. Brand A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call titled Alm. Brand Interim Report for the Second Quarter of 2023.



I would now like to turn the call over to Rasmus Werner Nielsen to begin.



Rasmus Werner Nielsen - Alm. Brand A/S-Group CEO - EVP of Staff Functions & Member of the Management Board



Good morning, and welcome to Alm. Brand Group's Second Quarter Conference Call. I'm, as usual, here today with our CFO, Andreas Madsen; and our IR team with Mads Thinggaard and Mikael Bo Larsen.



And without further, I will go straight to the highlights presented on Slide 2. For the first time ever, we made an insurance result of more than DKK 0.5 billion. I'm, of course, excited about this and about how our business has developed and improved during the second quarter, as we also continue to make steady progress on the integration of Codan. This is indeed a