Q4 2023 Definitive Healthcare Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Definitive Healthcare's Q4 2023 earnings call. Our host for today's call is Jason Krantz.



Matt Ruderman - Definitive Healthcare LLC - Chief Legal Officer



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to review Definitive Healthcare's financial results. Joining me on the call today are Jason Krantz, Founder, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, and Rick Booth, our CFO.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to our market and future performance and growth opportunities, the benefits of our health care commercial intelligence solutions, our competitive position, customer behaviors and use of our solutions, our financial guidance, our planned investments, generating value for our customers and shareholders and the anticipated impacts of global macroeconomic conditions on our business results and clients and on the health care industry generally. .



