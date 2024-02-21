Feb 21, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT

Michael James Leithead - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. All right. Well, look, I appreciate everybody who's joining us today. Again, my name is Mike Leithead, head of Chemicals and Packaging efforts here at Barclays. Really happy to have the Air Products team here with us today. Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO of Air Products; as well as Sidd who heads up the IR efforts here as well has been with Air Products for a number of years and a few other roles before that.



So before we get started, I wanted to run through some of the audience response questions. So if we can kick those off.



Do you currently own the stock? Yes, overweight? Yes, market weight? yes, Underweight? No.



All right. There's a lot of opportunity for new investors, I think, there with 60% as nos right now. Next question.



What is your general bias towards the stock right now? Positive, negative, neutral? Okay. I think it was brief, but I think it was a mix there.



Next question. In your opinion, through cycle EPS growth for Air Products should be above