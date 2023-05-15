Q1 2023 Ondas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Ondas Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Business Update conference call.



I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Eric Brock, Chairman, CEO of Ondas. Please go ahead, sir.



Eric Ashley Brock - Ondas Holdings Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Well, thank you, operator, and good morning. I want to start by welcoming everyone to our first quarter investor call. We appreciate the time you're spending with us and for your interest in our company. I'm happy to be joined today by our CFO, Derek Reisfield; and our President, Reese Mozer.



In addition, we will hear from both Stewart Kantor, the Founder and President of Ondas Networks and Meir Kliner, the Founder of Airobotics and President of Ondas Autonomous Systems.



Today, we plan to review our financial performance and strategic progress for the recently completed first quarter and discuss our outlook for the rest of 2023.



Now let's turn to the agenda. We will start today's call with some brief comments about the