Q2 2023 Ondas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Ondas Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, the company would like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements reflect Ondas' best current judgment, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements. These risk factors are discussed in Ondas' periodic SEC filings and in the earnings press release issued today, which are both available on the company's website. Ondas undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.



During this call, the company will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not paired in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is shown in our press release issued earlier today, which is available at