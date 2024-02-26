Feb 26, 2024 / 08:00PM GMT

Greg Rodetis - Becton, Dickinson and Company - Head of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon. I'm Greg Rodetis, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations at BD. Welcome to the fourth episode of our BD Innovates Series, highlighting Peripheral Vascular Disease or PVD.



Before we move on, I will remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements.



So diving into today's spotlight, PVD is 1 of our 6 key growth platforms with a category size of over $5 billion, growing high single digits. As you will hear, we are broadening our category leadership in arterial disease,