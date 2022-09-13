Sep 13, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Sean Lee - H.C. Wainwright - Analyst



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Healthcare Investment Conference. My name is Sean Lee, and I'm an equity research analyst at the bank. To this morning's presentation, I'd like to welcome Mr. Shai Novik, who is the Executive Chairman of Enlivex.



Shai Novik - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Sean. Good morning, everyone. Again, Shai Novik, Executive Chairman of Enlivex. Thanks for joining for this presentation. So first of all, obviously, this presentation is governed by our forward-looking statements as detailed in the various filings with the SEC. So just a reminder to everybody in terms of positioning of where Enlivex is. Enlivex is a cell therapy company.



If you remember, the past of cell therapy is we go back to the, say, 2014 era, just like eight years ago with Kite and Juno and changing the world with engineered T-cells. But this was really more blood cancer focused and some limitations, including such like cells being autologous