Jun 09, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Claire Duffy - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst



Welcome to the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Claire. And I'm with the banking team. And it's my pleasure to introduce Oren Hershkovitz, CEO of Enlivex Therapeutics.



And with that, I will hand it off to him.



Oren Hershkovitz - Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, pleasure to be here and present Enlivex. As mentioned, my name is Oren Hershkovitz, I'm the CEO of Enlivex Therapeutics, which is an off-the-shelf, universal, macrophage reprogramming cell therapy that's focused on developing therapies for life-threatening unmet medical conditions.



So I'll start with explaining what we do in general and where we are positioned. So Enlivex is a next