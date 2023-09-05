Sep 05, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Celyad Oncology's half-year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to David George, Vice President, Finance and Administration. Mr. Georges, you may begin.
David Georges - Celyad Oncology - VP, Finance and Administration
Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining us today. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's event may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results, financial condition, performance of achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, a list and description of these risks and uncertainties and other risks can be found in the company's US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including in its
Half Year 2023 Celyad Oncology SA Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 05, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...