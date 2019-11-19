Nov 19, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Eurocastle's Management Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Olga Wilson, Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Olga Wilson - Eurocastle Investment Limited - IR Officer



Thank you, Natalia, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Eurocastle's Management Call. Joining us today are Francesco Colasanti, Managing Director at Fortress; and Eurocastle's CFO, Oliver Goodrich. During this call, Francesco and Oliver will provide you with the background of the realization plan, which was announced yesterday, and take you through the mechanics of the tender offer as well as an overview of the remaining assets of the company. For the duration of this call, we will be referencing a presentation that we posted on our website under the Investor Relations section, which we hope you will find helpful.



We'd like to remind