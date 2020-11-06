Q3 2020 doValue SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Fabio Ruffini - doValue S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining the conference call on doValue financial results for the first 9 months of 2020. Attending the call, as usual, you have the senior management team of doValue: Mr. Andrea Mangoni, Chief Executive Officer of the group; and Ms. Manuela Franchi, General Manager, Corporate Functions and CFO. We will begin with a few highlights to then dig deeper into the financials.



Over to you, Andrea.



Andrea Mangoni - doValue S.p.A. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you. Thank you, Fabio, and good morning, everyone. In today results, I would like to underline a few items which show the response of our business to