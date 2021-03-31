Full Year 2020 doValue SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the doValue Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. [Danielle Delaceta], Investor Relator of doValue. Please go ahead, sir.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the conference call on doValue 2020 results. Also attending this call from the management team of doValue are Mr. Andrea Mangoni, CEO of the group; Mrs. Manuela Franchi, General Manager and Group CFO; and myself from the IR team. Mr. Mangoni will start with a strategic overview of the 2020 results and the digital environment in which doValue operates, while Mrs. Franchi will dig deeper into the financials. Then we will be happy to take your questions. With that, let me hand the call over to Andrea Mangoni, our CEO.



Andrea Mangoni - doValue S.p.A. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, [Danielle], and good morning, everyone.