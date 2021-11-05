Q3 2021 Dovalue SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the doValue 9 months 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alberto Goretti, Head of Investor Relations of doValue. Please go ahead, sir.



Alberto Goretti -



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm pleased to welcome you all to doValue 9 months 2021 Results Presentation. I'm here with our CEO, Andrea Mangoni, and our Group CFO and General Manager of Corporate Functions, Manuela Franchi. In the first part of the presentation, Andrea will walk you through the latest development of doValue business activity. In the second part of the presentation, Manuela will give you an overview of the financial performance of doValue. Andrea will then wrap up to the Street our financial guidance for 2021 and to give you some final remarks. Following the presentation, we will be glad to answer any of your questions. Andrea, over to you.



Andrea Mangoni - doValue S.p.A. -