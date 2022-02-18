Q4 2021 Dovalue SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Alberto Goretti, Head of IR at doValue
Andrea Mangoni, Chief Executive Officer
Manuela Franchi, General Manager of Corporate Function and CFO



Andrea Mangoni - doValue S.p.A. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Alberto. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. I'm very satisfied with 2021 results. Starting from Page 3 of the presentation. The year that just closed has been a record one in terms of origination activities. We have secured close to EUR 15 billion of new GBV, composed by more than EUR 3 billion of forward flow and more than EUR 11 billion of new mandates, exceeding by a wide margin our initial targets for 2021.



The year 2022 has also started very well