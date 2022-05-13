Q1 2022 Dovalue SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Alberto Goretti;Head of Investor Relations -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm pleased to welcome you to our presentation of the financial results for Q1 2022 of doValue. I'm Alberto Goretti, Head of Investor Relations. And as usual, I'm here with our CEO, Andrea Mangoni, and our General Manager of Corporate Functions and CFO, Manuela Franchi.



As usual, in the first part of the presentation, Andrea will walk you through the development of doValue since the beginning of the year. And in the second part of the presentation, Manuela will give you an overview of the financial performance of the company. Andrea will then wrap up with a few final remarks. Following the presentation, we will be glad to answer all of your questions.



Andrea, over to you.



Andrea Mangoni - doValue S.p.A. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Alberto, and good morning to all of you.



Starting from Page 3 of the presentation, we are pleased with our performance so far, which represents a very strong start of the year, both in terms of GBV evolution